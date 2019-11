Organizers of Lansing's Silver Bells in the City celebration say they're happy with how many people turned out to enjoy Friday's parade and fireworks.

This year's numbers were a bit down from previous years, however.

The event usually draws about 65,000 people and organizers say 60,000 attended the 35th annual event, even with the cooler temperatures outside.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.