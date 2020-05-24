Organizations still find ways to honor the fallen despite canceled Memorial Day events

Memorial Day will look a lot different this year with several cities and organizations cancelling their events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Lansing cancelled all of it's memorial day events, but that hasn't stopped many from making their own tributes.

The Friends of Lansing's Historic Cemeteries made their annual wreath presentation and shared a prayer of dedication at Little Arlington in Evergreen Cemetery.

"Our group has presented a wreath for several years now during the noon ceremony at the little Arlington cemetery here," said Loretta Stanaway, the organizations president. "We felt that it was very important for there to be at least something still carried out in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and gave up their lives in service to this country."

The wreath will stay in front of the monument at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing until the end of the week.

The group also donated 18 flowering plants for the site.

This year marks the 70th year since the monument was dedicated.

