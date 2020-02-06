Organization educates young men of color

A local organization is kicking off Black History Month by educating young men of color from across Mid-Michigan.

Phi Beta Sigma's 31st annual youth workshop is inspiring students to follow their dreams. 101 young men from eighth to 12th grade came from schools all across Mid-Michigan.

They learned about financial literacy, college admissions, trade schools and the importance of mentorship.

Judges, police officers and business leaders sat with them to talk through their goals. The students got the opportunity to make connections that will outlast grade school and prepare them for their future.

"It feels empowering. I'm glad that more black males like me are able to see the opportunities that are there in the future," said Jason Washington, Okemos High School.

"We positioned this workshop annually in Black History Month because we recognized our past leaders as well as our future leaders so we want these young people to become future positive role models for the black community as well as the community at large," said Dr. Darrell King, of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist also spoke to the young men encouraging them that if he could make it so can they.

Phi Beta Sigma hosts several events throughout the year, each geared toward service to the community. They encouraged interested students to apply for their scholarship program.

