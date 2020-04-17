New research from the Centers for Disease Control reveals oral cancers are on the rise.
The study looked at data from U.S. cancer statistics between 2007 and 2016.
It showed a steady increase in cancers of the mouth and throat, mostly due to a rise in *HPV* infections.
Experts say improving HPV vaccination rates is a vital component of cancer prevention.
The study was led by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control.
Oral cancers on the rise
