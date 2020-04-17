Oral cancers on the rise

New research from the Centers for Disease Control reveals oral cancers are on the rise.

The study looked at data from U.S. cancer statistics between 2007 and 2016.

It showed a steady increase in cancers of the mouth and throat, mostly due to a rise in *HPV* infections.

Experts say improving HPV vaccination rates is a vital component of cancer prevention.

The study was led by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control.

