Oral arguments begin in lawsuit challenging Michigan's state of emergency

On Friday, oral arguments will begin in a lawsuit filed against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

State Republican lawmakers are challenging the governor's emergency powers during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan Court of Claim's Judge Cynthia Stephens scheduled the hearing for 10 a.m. using Zoom Meeting.

Gov. Whitmer's legal team will respond to this lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Gov. Whitmer failed to comply with Michigan state law with her extension of the current state of emergency.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.