Oprah to host interactive virtual events

You could have the chance to interact with Oprah.
Oprah Winfrey is set to launch "Your Life in Focus."
It's a free, interactive, four-week virtual experience inspired by her sold-out national arena tour with WW International.
Oprah will host the live, weekly, ninety-minute digital event on consecutive Saturdays beginning may 16th.
The sessions hope to inspire audiences to reclaim their path to self-care in the face of unprecedented change.
They are free - but registration is required.
