Oprah to host interactive virtual events

You could have the chance to interact with Oprah.

Oprah Winfrey is set to launch "Your Life in Focus."

It's a free, interactive, four-week virtual experience inspired by her sold-out national arena tour with WW International.

Oprah will host the live, weekly, ninety-minute digital event on consecutive Saturdays beginning may 16th.

The sessions hope to inspire audiences to reclaim their path to self-care in the face of unprecedented change.

They are free - but registration is required.

