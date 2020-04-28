Oprah to headline star-studded Facebook, Instagram graduation event

Oprah will be the commencement speaker for a multi-hour graduation streaming event on Facebook and Instagram on May 15.

The platforms also announced Tuesday that Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles will offer their words of wisdom to the Class of 2020.

The #Graduation2020 event will be broadcast on Facebook Watch, with some segments posted to the instagram account on Instagram.

The contributors will also be posting on their individual accounts. Miley Cyrus will sing her new single, “The Climb.” More special guests are expected.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.