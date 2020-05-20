"Operation Haircut" demonstration to be held at State Capitol

A demonstration called "Operation Haircut" is expected to be held on the front lawn of the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers of the demonstration say they will be providing free haircuts on the front lawn of the Capitol building beginning at noon.

Organizers say those who come to the event are encouraged to practice social distancing and use face coverings.

"Volunteers will have chairs and safe equipment to provide basic haircuts," organizers of the demonstration said in a press release.

Operation Haircut organizers say the event is inspired by what they are calling "Michigan's barber crisis" following the events of Owosso barbershop owner Karl Manke.

Manke made headlines in recent weeks for defying orders from law enforcement to close his shop.

Last week, state regulators suspended Manke's license.

The attorney general's office issued an administrative licensing complaint, alleging several violations of the Michigan Occupational Code and administrative rules, including gross negligence and willful violations of the health and safety rules of a political subdivision.

The attorney general's office said the licensing actions follow Manke's statements that he will continue to operate his barbershop despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders requiring the closure of facilities offering non-essential personal care services.

Nessel's office said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon issued an "Imminent Danger and Abatement Order," requiring Manke to close his barbershop and he did not comply.

Organizers say Operation Haircut will take place from noon to 3 p.m.

