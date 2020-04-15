"Operation Gridlock" protest underway at State Capitol

"Operation Gridlock," the protest planned against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order, is underway at the State Capitol.

The protest was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, who says Gov. Whitmer's strategy for keeping Michigan residents safe is costing those same residents money in the process.

Meshawn Maddock, a spokesperson for the group, says there has been no action from Gov. Whitmer to promote both physical and economic health while the stay-at-home order is in effect.

"There is no reason why she can't be looking at some safe ways to be opening up businesses. Instead of talking about what's essential and nonessential, let's talk about what's safe and not safe," Maddock said. "Safe businesses and safe workers need to get back to work."

Event organizers say they will have participants drive around the Capitol in their cars to adhere to the state's social distancing guidelines.

News 10 spoke with Michigan State Police who said they are not looking to make arrests, but will be making sure people are practicing social distancing and aren't trespassing, or trying to get inside of the Capitol building.

News 10 crews at the protest say traffic is backed up due to the protest. Be aware if you are travel through this area.

In regards to her stay-at-home order, Gov. Whitmer is asking for patience.

"I want you to have your freedom, I want mine too. We will get to a place where we can be with our friends and family again, where restaurants will open again, where we can go back to work safely again," Gov. Whitmer said. "We have a few tough days ahead of us, but those days where we can resume some normalcy, they are on the horizon if we keep doing what we need to do to get past this moment."

