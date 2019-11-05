Opening arguments in Holt murder trial set for Tuesday

Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday in the trial for the man accused of killing his lover's husband in Holt earlier this year.

Jacob Ficher is charged with open murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Ammar Al-Yasari.

Al-Yasari was found dead in his home on Glennberry Drive on Feb. 4.

His wife, Bdour Al-Yasari is currently awaiting trial on murder and conspiracy charges.

A jury was seated in Ficher's trial on Monday, Nov. 4.

The trial is set to resume on Tuesday, Nov 5 in Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuck's court room at 8:30 a.m.

