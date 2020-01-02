Owosso Police investigating death of a 13-month-old girl

Owosso Police are telling News 10 they have an open investigation into the “suspicious” death of a 13-month-old girl.

Owosso Police Chief Kevin Lenkart said police responded to a call at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 20 and found the child dead in a residence on the 200 block of north Saginaw Street.

Chief Lenkar described the death as suspicious and declined to say if anyone is in police custody, or if anyone was in the home when police found the child unresponsive. He also declined to speculate on the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 989-725-0850.

