Open houses planned to get input on the area's energy future

The BWL wants your feedback and has invited the public to an open house to collect input on the area's energy future.

That's what they are saying in a press release about the new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

The plan will guide the company's actions to continue delivering cleaner, affordable and reliable power to the region for decades to come, they said.

Members of the public are invited to attend the Open Houses to ask questions and offer suggestions to help shape the IRP.

The open houses are scheduled for:

- Wednesday, November 6, 4:30-7 p.m., BWL REO Depot, 1201 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

- Thursday, November 7, 4:30-7 p.m., East Lansing Public Library (large meeting room), 950 Abbot Road, East Lansing

If you can't attend an open house, you can submit questions at: BWL Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Customer Feedback.

