Onondaga home destroyed in fire

A mid-Michigan family is dealing with disaster after a fire destroyed their home in Onondaga this morning, killing two of their pets.

News 10 talked with neighbors who saw the fire and called 911.

"I was at the kitchen window and saw orange...I looked a little closer and saw flashing lights, then [my husband] said call 9-1-1," said Courtney Van Aken, a neighbor.

It took just minutes for the Onondaga Township Fire Department to arrive.

By then the house was already engulfed in flames – a scary scene for neighbors.

"It was pretty dramatic to see,” said Gary Webb, another neighbor. “I was definitely hoping nobody was inside. Fear...you know? Super unfortunate, especially this time of the year. "

A cat and dog died in the fire, but no one else was home.

"I didn't think I'd get emotional seeing someone else's house,” said Van Aken. “I'm glad they're okay."

"It makes me worry about my home...it could happen to anybody," said Webb.

Neighbors, including Van Aken and Webb, are reaching out to offer help to the family.

"It's nice to know that if something did happen you have the community around you, and even if you don't know them personally, they'd be willing to help," said Van Aken.

"I can't say that everybody knows everybody but it's definitely a small community. My wife and I have both offered to do whatever we can for the family," said Webb.

Webb told News 10 that their neighbors are trying to set up donations with their local churches.

As of Tuesday evening, News 10 has not heard from the fire department on the cause of the fire.

