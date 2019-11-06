New research shows "only" children are more likely to be obese than their peers with a sibling.

The study from the University of Oklahoma looked at eating habits of a group of children for 3-days.

It showed larger families tended to make healthier eating decisions than those with a single child.

Experts suggest the busyness of having more kids forces parents to be more organized and better plan their families' meals.

The study was led by researchers at University of Oklahoma and published in 'Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior'.

