"Only" children are more likely to be obese

West Virginia's adult obesity is tied with Mississippi as the highest in the nation, according to the annual State of Obesity report released Thursday. (MGN image)
By  | 
Posted:

New research shows "only" children are more likely to be obese than their peers with a sibling.
The study from the University of Oklahoma looked at eating habits of a group of children for 3-days.
It showed larger families tended to make healthier eating decisions than those with a single child.
Experts suggest the busyness of having more kids forces parents to be more organized and better plan their families' meals.
The study was led by researchers at University of Oklahoma and published in 'Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior'.
Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus