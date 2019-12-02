Online stores slashing prices for Cyber Monday

The weekend following Thanksgiving is packed with holiday shopping. Now that Black Friday and Small Business Saturday is over, Cyber Monday is in full swing today.

Just a few of the deals that people can find online are at Walmart and Target.

Walmart is offering some deals for customers. Among them are Vizio TV's for about $280, a wooden swingset for $220, and a ninja air fryer for under $70.

You can opt for either free two-day shipping or to pick up your order in-store.

Target is also getting in on the Cyber Monday fun.

Their deals include markdowns on Apple products and other top brand gadgets.

They're selling the seventh generation iPad for $80. Apple Airpods are also being sold at a cheaper price.

If you order through target's website or app, you can get your items delivered the same today.

The promotion is running through next Monday.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.