Online daters looking for more than endless swiping

While taboos surrounding online dating are long gone, some of today’s app users are tired of the endless swiping and virtual pen-paling that leads nowhere when it comes to long-term relationships.

Industry leaders are responding with new ways to get users off their phones and out meeting people in the real world.

The founder of the dating service Inner Circle, David Vermeulen, said his company is more closely curating users looking for meaningful connections. He's also hosting events in cities around the globe to help make that happen among his more than 2 million members.

Vermeulen said he saw a big shift in online dating attitudes toward the end of the decade as some people have become “Tinder tired.”

