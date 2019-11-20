One young boy lifted Spartan spirits in a heartfelt letter

What does it mean to be a fan? That's the question Ben Hartnell asked Spartans fans when his 9 year old son came to the teams defense in an enlightening way.

One little Spartan tried to convey a heartfelt message about what Green and White means to him to MSU football coach Mark Dantonio.

Ben Hartnell said his son Fraser Hartnell disappeared after watching the U of M football game, he found him at his desk writing.

"He said he felt he needed to write a letter to everyone because he didn't like hearing that people were angry," Ben said.

The 9 year old spent four days thoughtfully crafting a letter to the head football coach.

The letter is addressed "Dear Coach Dantonio, Mr. Lewerke, MSU football, and Spartan fans..."

He writes in his letter that "a lot of MSU people who are sad right now need smiles" after the MSU v. U of M game.

Dantonio has influenced this small Spartan in countless ways. He owns a MSU sports Almanac, and bonded with his dad and late grandpa over the Spartans, who both attended the university.

At school every day Fraser says to "chase it." The saying is from the Rose Bowl, and it means to try hard every time, Fraser said.

To MSU fans, he said "you still have fun when you lose because you love your team no matter what."

Two generations of Hartnells have attended MSU, and even at 9 Fraser knows he wants to be a Spartan someday too.

The letter lifted the spirits of MSU football team members.

Quarter back Brian Lewerke said fans like Fraser is the reason he plays the game.

"Thanks Fraser, you definitely put a smile on my face!" Lewerke tweeted.

Fraser is quarterback for his football team and is excited to say he has the same haircut as Lewerke, whom he admires.

MSU's strength and condtioning coach Ken Mannie responded to Ben Hartell saying that Fraser was an educator in his own right, taking after his dad.

Read Fraser's full letter below.

