One person hospitalized following 2-car crash in area of West Miller Road

A two-car crash has left one person hospitalized with minor injures Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened in the are of West Miller Road between Annapolis Drive and Rosedale Road. That stretch of road is currently closed to all traffic.

Lansing Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Martinez said a driver of a sedan struck the driver of a sports utility vehicle and then struck a truck.

Chief Martinez said the driver of the sports utility vehicle was not injured and alcohol isn't believed to be a factor in the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

