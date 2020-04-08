One more warm day before the cold air returns

Last night we had a cold front move through the area that touched off thunderstorms that produced large hail in some locations. Today we are a few degrees cooler, but highs will still be in the mid to upper 60s. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun today with the chance of a late day shower.

Another cold front moves through the area tonight, but without as much fanfare as last evening. Scattered rain showers are expected tonight with the slight chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures tonight drop back to the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday will be a windy day with gusts at times near 40 MPH. We will be mostly cloudy Thursday with the chance of a few widely scattered rain showers. Friday should be a partly cloudy day with highs once again in the low 40s.

