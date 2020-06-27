One killed in motorcycle accident involving a deer

One man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday morning in Pulaski Township.

At 11:05 Friday morning, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies, along with Pulaski Fire, Hanover Fire and Jackson Community Ambulance, were called to a motorcycle crash on Hanover Road near Pulaski Road.

Authorities say two motorcycles with one driver each were traveling eastbound on Hanover Road when a deer ran into the road.

Both motorcycles lost control and slid on the pavement trying to avoid the deer.

A 64-year-old man from Jerome was ejected from his motorcycle.

He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health with a head injury. The man passed away at the hospital. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the second motorcycle, a 66-year-old man from Hanover Township, was also thrown from his bike. He was also taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health with serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Jackson County deputies are still investigating. The victim's name has not yet been released.

