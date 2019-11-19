One killed in I-94 accident in Leoni Township

A chain-reaction crash in Jackson County has left one person dead.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at 11:35am on the westbound lanes of I-94 near Race Road.

Blackman-Leoni Township authorities say a Ford Ranger rear-ended an International flatbed truck, which was then pushed into a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, an 18-year old Grass Lake man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the International truck, a 34-year old Laporte, Indiana man and the driver of the Honda, a 52-year old Olmsted, Ohio man were not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours, while the crash was investigated by members of the Blackman-Leoni Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police assisted in re-routing traffic off of the highway.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.