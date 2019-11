One person has died in a car accident in Delta Township.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at Broadbent Road and Yellowstone Lane.

Officials with the Eaton County Sheriff's Office say one person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing but police say one of the cars was pulling out of a nearby neighborhood.

News 10 will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.