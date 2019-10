One person was airlifted to Sparrow Hospital after a two-car collision early Saturday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 5,000 block of Kinneville Road in Eaton Rapids.

Police say one of the cars ran a stop sign.

Michigan State Police, Eaton County Sheriff's Department, and several local fire departments were on scene.

