One injured in car fire on I-96

A car fire shut down traffic for hours on Interstate 96 in Lansing Saturday night.

Lansing Police tell News Ten that the Delhi Fire Department responded to a reported car fire on eastbound Interstate 96, just west of mile marker 104 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found a car fully engulfed in flames.

The car, an Lincoln MKZ, had gone off the highway and into a ditch that borders an apartment complex in that area.

For about three and a half hours, police closed the eastbound lanes of I-96 to all traffic.

Lansing Police also tell us that the 36 year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

He was reported to be in stable condition having suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.