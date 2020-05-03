One in custody after shooting in Lansing

On Sunday at approximately 11:36 am, Lansing Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment located on the 2300 block of E. Jolly Rd.

Officers arrived and located a 41 year old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Police have a 25 year old male suspect in custody. This was not a random act and there is no known danger to the public.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Shawn McNamara at 483-6840, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or MobilePD App.

