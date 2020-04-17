One employee, one resident test positive for COVID-19 at Burcham Hills

A retirement center in East Lansing has confirmed two cases of the coronavirus in its community.

Burcham Hills said one employee and one resident have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The executive director of Burcham Hills sent the following statement to News 10:

"I can confirm that one employee and one resident at Burcham Hills, have tested positive for COVID-19. The health and safety of our employees and residents are our top priority; therefore, we enhanced our internal processes and protocols at the onset of this health crisis to better protect our community. The resident is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) protocol, we also share, and is being monitored closely while in isolation. The employee is currently self-quarantining at home, and we will be extending all possible support to them during their recovery. Our hope is that they have a full and rapid recovery. We will continue to follow the increased precautions that we implemented weeks ago upon first learning that COVID-19 had entered the U.S.

· Increasing the frequency and rigor of cleaning and sanitizing common community areas

· Restricting visitors

· Canceling all large on-site group social events and recreational activities

· Making the CDC's COVID-19 prevention resources and recommendations available to all residents

· Screening all employees daily, including taking temperatures each time they exit and re-enter the community

· Requiring all employees are wearing masks while caring for residents

Due to privacy restrictions, we cannot share any additional information.

Thank you again and please continue to stay safe!"

As of Thursday, April 16, officials announced there were 29,263 cases of coronavirus in the state of Michigan with 2,093 deaths.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to hold a press conference Friday, April 17 at 3 p.m. to update residents on the state response to the virus.

