One egg a day is heart healthy

Harvard scientists say eating one egg a day does not appear to increase the risk of heart disease.

Eggs have been a topic of debate for years, because while they are a good source of protein, they're also high in cholesterol.

The new study followed over 130-thousand adults for 30 years.

It showed no link between egg consumption and heart disease, even after adjusting for all other factors.

