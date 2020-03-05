Harvard scientists say eating one egg a day does not appear to increase the risk of heart disease.
Eggs have been a topic of debate for years, because while they are a good source of protein, they're also high in cholesterol.
The new study followed over 130-thousand adults for 30 years.
It showed no link between egg consumption and heart disease, even after adjusting for all other factors.
One egg a day is heart healthy
