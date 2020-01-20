One dead in shooting at MI trampoline park

An argument at a trampoline park in Flint Township turned deadly over the weekend.

Police said it started as an argument between a man and a woman at Planet Three Air Park on Saturday night in Flint Township.

The 43-year-old man died after being shot.

The 39-year-old woman was arrested shortly thereafter.

There's no word right now on what charges she may face.

Police believe the pair knew each other.

In a statement, the trampoline park said it is cooperating with authorities and is keeping the park closed until further notice.

Police thanked the employees of the park for their quick and courageous actions, which they said helped them make a quick arrest.

