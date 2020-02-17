One dead after single car crash in Lansing

A single-car crash left one person dead early Monday morning in Lansing.

The incident occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on West Miller Rd. in Lansing just off of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

News 10 was told by the Lansing Police Department that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other individuals were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

ANews 10 crew at the scene reported that when they arrived at the location; they found a car on its side next to a street pole.

Currently, West Miller Road has been shut down between Pleasant Grove Rd. and MLK, Jr. Blvd.

Police are investigating the crash.

