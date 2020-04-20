One dead after shooting near Central Michigan University

MT. PLEASANT, Mich (WILX) - Mt. Pleasant Police are investigating after a shooting near Central Michigan University Campus Monday.
Police say the shooting happened around 6 pm Monday at Campus Habitat apartments on Edgewood Dr.
Officers say an unidentified male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest has been identified.
CMU students were notified of the shooting by a phone alert.
Police say there is no risk to the public.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
