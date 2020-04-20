One dead after shooting near Central Michigan University

Mt. Pleasant Police are investigating after a shooting near Central Michigan University Campus Monday.

Police say the shooting happened around 6 pm Monday at Campus Habitat apartments on Edgewood Dr.

Officers say an unidentified male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest has been identified.

CMU students were notified of the shooting by a phone alert.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

