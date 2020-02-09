One arrested in arson of antique building

ALLEN, MI (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating an arson that happened in Hillsdale County.
It happened at Hog Creek Antiques near US-12 and Hog Creek Road.
Police say a gas line had been broken and the fumes were set ablaze.
Troopers found fresh show prints in the snow leaving the scene, headed towards a nearby field.
They found a suspect in a utility shed about a mile from the scene.
Police say the suspect claimed to have a firearm.
After a short stand-off, the suspect was arrested without incident.
