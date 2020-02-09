One arrested in arson of antique building

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating an arson that happened in Hillsdale County.

It happened at Hog Creek Antiques near US-12 and Hog Creek Road.

Police say a gas line had been broken and the fumes were set ablaze.

Troopers found fresh show prints in the snow leaving the scene, headed towards a nearby field.

They found a suspect in a utility shed about a mile from the scene.

Police say the suspect claimed to have a firearm.

After a short stand-off, the suspect was arrested without incident.

