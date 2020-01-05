One arrested in armed robbery attempt at Best Buy

One 19-year-old is currently lodged in the Eaton County Jail after attempting an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

At 12:52 p.m., deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at the Best Buy located in Delta township.

The suspect concealed merchandise and attempted to leave the store.

When confronted by an employee, the suspect took out a knife and threatened the employee before fleeing on foot.

A detailed description of the suspect, which was provided by the initial responding Deputy, aided the other responding Deputies in locating the suspect a short distance away.

The weapon and stolen merchandise were recovered.

The suspect, a 19yr old Lansing resident, is currently lodged in the Eaton County Jail with the charge of armed robbery.

