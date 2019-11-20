Omega-3 fish oil could benefit some children with ADHD.

That's according to a new study from the UK.

Researchers assigned 92 children with ADHD to take high doses of omega-3 fatty acidM, or a placebo.

Kids with low blood levels of omega-3 showed improvements in attention and focus after taking the supplements.

But there was no improvement in children with normal or high omega-3 levels.

Experts say parents should speak with a doctor before giving children these supplements.

The study was led by researchers at King's College London and published in 'Translational Psychiatry'

