Omega-3 fish oil could benefit some children with ADHD.
That's according to a new study from the UK.
Researchers assigned 92 children with ADHD to take high doses of omega-3 fatty acidM, or a placebo.
Kids with low blood levels of omega-3 showed improvements in attention and focus after taking the supplements.
But there was no improvement in children with normal or high omega-3 levels.
Experts say parents should speak with a doctor before giving children these supplements.
The study was led by researchers at King's College London and published in 'Translational Psychiatry'
