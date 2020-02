Olivet High School is in search of a new varsity football coach.

Gabe Priddy resigned as coach Wednesday “for personal reasons,” Olivet Community Schools Superintendent Rocky Aldrich said.

Aldrich said the search for a new football coach hasn’t begun yet.

Priddy doesn’t teach in the district but has in the past.

Priddy served as Olivet’s coach for several years, Aldrich said.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.