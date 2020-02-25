Older women may not benefit from mammograms

A new study suggests women over the age of 75 may not benefit from regular mammograms.

Harvard researchers compared the outcomes of continuing versus stopping yearly screenings in older women.

They found continued mammograms slightly reduced the risk of breast cancer death in women between 70 and 74, but there was no such benefit in women 75 and older.

Regardless of age, women were less likely to undergo aggressive treatments for breast cancer if they continued screening.

The study was led by researchers at Harvard University and published in 'Annals of Internal Medicine.'

