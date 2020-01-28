Millions of older Americans are being harmed from taking too many medications.

That's according to a new report from the Lown Institute in Massachusetts.

It shows 750 seniors a day are hospitalized with serious side effects from one or more drugs.

Experts say older patients should have frequent checkups to discuss what drugs could be safely reduced or discontinued.

More than 40% of senior citizens regularly take five or more prescription medications.

