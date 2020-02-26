Old Town's Lumberjack Festival comes back on Saturday

If you love cold weather, alcohol and beards, Old Town is the place you want to be this weekend.

Lansing's third annual Lumberjack Festival is here.

With several competitions like the "Feats of Strength" or the "Least Professional Beard and Mustache Competition," there are many titles and prizes that are up for grabs.

A few thousand people are expected to attend the festival which will take place on Turner Street from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers of the event say the festival not only highlights Old Town, but it also highlights community members who help to put on the event.

"I feel like we're very fortunate. This is a very tight-knit community. This festival is entirely put on by volunteers this year, and really this is a very volunteer-driven community. People who live and work here are the people you see, are the people serving you beer at our festivals, you know," said Summer Schriner, co-founder of the event.

Organizers say two people are even expected to get married at the event on Saturday.

