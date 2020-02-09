Old Town's Chocolate Walk sells out despite heavy snow fall

Valentine's Day is just under a week away, but that's not stopping a local group from spreading the love...the love of chocolate that is.

The Old Town Commercial Association is hosting its annual Chocolate Walk on Sunday.

Each ticket for this event receives a two pound box to fill with chocolate, a punch card and a map of participating businesses.

Despite Sunday's snow showers, the event was sold out, bringing in hundreds of people to Old Town.

"We do it every year it's right before Valentine's Day keep a look out," said Ben Dowd, the Old Town Commercial Association Board President. "It brings a good fun way for people to come out spend a little money, and it also brings people into our businesses that may not already shop those retailers."

All the money made from today's event goes back to support and build up Old Town.

