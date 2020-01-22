Old K-Mart to become new U-Haul center

A former K-Mart is going to be revitalized into a U-Haul location.

The store located at 5400 Cedar St. in Lansing was put up in 1970 and has been empty since 2017, according to a release from U-Haul.

The plan for the 119,791 square foot building includes about 800 indoor self-storage units.

“U-Haul has been repurposing buildings for decades, and we are eager to bring our sustainable practice to Lansing,” stated Jon Gilmore, U-Haul Company of Western Michigan president. “We have been working closely with the Lansing City Council and our neighbors to develop a site plan that’s best for everyone.”

The new layout will also include a bike path connector and bike rest area where riders can utilize free tools and benches to service their cycles, according to the release.

There will also be a "reuse center" which is a distribution area for people to drop off gently used items like furniture, sporting equipment, bikes and clothing.

Those items will in turn be donated and shared with the public.

“We don’t want this building to become blight on South Lansing, and we have added much-needed green space to the property,” Gilmore said. “Big-box stores offer a unique opportunity for U-Haul. We take these buildings, which are often vacant for years, and transform them into moving and self-storage facilities that revitalize the surrounding neighborhoods and business community. Approximately 70% of our existing facilities are the result of adaptive reuse.”

U-Haul states that be repurposing the building, they will prevent the use of approximately 938 tons of metal manufacturing and transportation (the amount of steel used to make 945 passenger cars); avoid 6,008 tons of new concrete pours (enough to create 121 miles of concrete blocks); keep 10,727 tons of building and demolition debris out of landfills (avoiding 413 dump trucks traveling 8,664 miles); and stop 6,235,598 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere (the carbon emissions of 479 large SUVs or pickup trucks for one year).

