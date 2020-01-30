Okemos physical therapist expected in court Friday

An Okemos physical therapist, who is charged with sexually assaulting a patient, will return to the courtroom Friday.

Ajay Bhargava has his license suspended by the state back in November after multiple women accused him of touching them inappropriately.

Three women testified that he got pleasure out of groping them during treatment and said they want to keep his suspension in place.

One patient with neck pain says Bhargava asked her to undress from the waist up and then stared at her breasts.

Another, who was seeing Bhargava for pain in her elbow, says he asked her to remove her bra while he massaged her shoulders and moved down to her buttocks. The patient says he eventually asked her to undress completely as he massaged her breasts.

A third patient saw Bhargava for neck pain.

She says he too massaged her buttocks and breasts and that he had an erection afterward.

He has been charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bhargava's attorney Brian Morley says Bhargava denies the allegations and wants to resume practicing physical therapy.

Bhargava owns and practiced at Okemos Therapy Services.

