Okemos dealership disinfecting police cars

A local police department is thanking a car dealership for helping its officers patrol in a germ-free environment.

The Graff Chevrolet in Okemos has been disinfecting Meridian Township police cars, free of charge, for a week now and the police department couldn't be more thrilled.

"They just gave us a call and said we can disinfect your vehicles for you and its a quick process and it kills all the viruses and bacteria in your vehicle," Lieutenant Rick Grillo of Meridian Township Police Department said.

He says the police department took Graff up on there offer and have been going every day, sometimes multiple to get their vehicles disinfected.

The product that the dealership uses is called Transform. A solution that allows dealerships to disinfect car surfaces in minutes.

"We mix the solution, we hook it up to an air gun and then we spray the areas that we want to disinfect. So typical we'll do a walk around of the vehicle when the customer pulls in, we'll disinfect the exterior of the door handle and then we move into the interior of the door and then spray down the inside of the vehicle," Matt Sloan, Graff Chevrolet General Manager said.

The police department has been using these services for a week and says it's helping keep the vehicles cleaner than ever.

"We were disinfecting (the vehicles) from time to time but not nearly as frequently as they are now and probably not with the detail they're able to provide over at Graff. The fact that they can be the tip of the spear here in keeping us safe is something the public should be proud of, Graff should be proud of and we are definitely are proud of," Lieutenant Grillo said.

Other businesses like Home Depot and Target have been donating supplies to the police department and Sloan says the dealership is happy to be apart of that.

"It feels great. It's a very small part, what we're doing compared to what the true front-line workers - the nurses and the doctors and people like that are doing but we've always been very involved in the community and any little part we can do to help out, that's what we want to be able to do," Sloan says.

Graff Chevrolet says they believe a big part of keeping the community safe right now is making sure that first-responders like police officers stay healthy.

They also say they're looking at eventually offering the disinfecting service to anyone even if they don't bring their car in for service, but they aren't sure when that may be.

