Okemos boardwalk completes pathway

The pathway connecting Jolly Road and Lake Lansing Road in Meridian Township has been completed.

The township held a dedication for the Okemos Road Boardwalk on Monday.

The boardwalk covers what was the final gap in the pathway.

Meridian Township received $975,000 in funding from the Ingham County Parks and Trial millage for the newly constructed boardwalk on Okemos Road between Central Park Drive and Meridian Service Center, according to a news release.

The remaining $325,000 of the $1.3 million project was funded by the township's local voter-approved pathway millage, according to the release.

“We want to thank our partners at Ingham County for their generous support and funding through the County Parks and Trails Millage program,” said Deputy Township Manager, Derek N. Perry. “Without their substantial grant, the boardwalk would still be on the drawing board and not providing a safe alternative for walkers and bikers along Okemos Road.”

For more information on the boardwalk, click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.