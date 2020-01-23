Okemos basketball star gains national recognition

One local girls basketball player was recently recognized as one of the nation's best players in her class.

Okemos High School senior Jasmine Clerkley has been leading the Chiefs all season.

Clerkley has been averaging a double double with points and rebounds since her freshman year. Using a rare combination of power and skill Clerkley has proven time and time again that she is one of the area's best girls basketball players.

Recently, she was nominated to play in the 2020 McDonald's All American game. Clerkley is one of just six girls in the state of Michigan to receive that honor.

"I was really excited because I've seen over the years on tv people playing it and I was like wow that would be really fun to play it," Clerkley said. "When I got nominated I was like okay I actually have a chance to play in it so I was really excited for it."

It's not hard to see why Clerkley was nominated to play in the McDonald's All-American game, teammates and fans say that her talent and effort are undeniable.

"I just think she's relentless, whether it's us in the weight room or conditioning or if it's just drill work in practice, jasmine shows up every day with this hunger to be better," Okemos head coach Sara Holt said.

Clerkley said that the motivation to sharpen her skills came from hours at the gym with her dad and brothers.

"Like snow days or days we had off my dad would be like okay let's go to the gym or some days he's not able to go so I have to go by myself," she said. "It took a lot of those days and other days just working out with my brothers."

The final roster's for the McDonald's All-American game will include the top 24 girls and boys.

"I haven't heard anything but I'm a little nervous and also a little excited just to see who makes it," Clerkley said.

Whether she makes the final roster or not, Clerkley's playing days aren't stopping after this season. She is set to join the Bowling Green State University team next fall.

The girls and boys All-American games will be played on Wednesday, April 1, in Houston, Texas.

