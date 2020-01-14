Okemos Intersection will not be affected by Jolly Road changes, Road Commission says

The Ingham County Road Department hosted a public hearing Monday night about a proposed plan for a section of Jolly Road from Hagadorn to Dobie Road.

The project would narrow Jolly Road down from four lanes to two lanes with the addition of a center left turn lane continuously from Hagadorn to Dobie Road.

Changes would not affect the Okemos Road and Jolly Road intersection, which was just revamped in 2018.

"I want to emphasize that nothing is going to change at the Okemos Jolly intersection, and that the plan has evolved to include right turn lanes at certain parts of Jolly," Bill Conklin, of the Ingham County Road Commission said.

Since the proposal was announced last Monday, the Road Department has added some new changes to the plan. A right turn lane at Summergate Lane, and continuing the westbound right turn lane from Okemos Road to Hagadorn.

