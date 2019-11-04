Okemos High School students plant trees at Central Park South

Meridian Township's Central Park South has some new trees on its landscape.

Students from the Okemos High School Action Club planted 20 trees after Meridian Township was awarded a $2,000 grant to purchase 20 trees, according to a news release.

Consumers Energy's Community Tree Planting Grant Program gives funds to local municipalities with tree planting projects that focus on appropriate selection of tree species and planting locations on public land, according to the release.

The release states the trees were chosen by Meridian Township staff and the species and locations where chosen with care, according to the township.

The release said a requirement of the grant is factoring in power-lines and underground utilities when choosing tree species and locations so they are the "Right Tree, Right Place."

Meridian Township's Park Naturalist Kelsey Dillon coordinated the project with the students who participated, according to the release.

"They braved a cold, cloudy day and did a fantastic job,” said Dillon. “We try our best to engage students to participate in our park projects whenever we can. We’re very lucky to have such dedicated volunteers in our local schools.”

The new trees will give aesthetic and environmental value along the entrance of Central Park South where other projects are slated for completion in 2020, according to the release.

The release states Central Meridian Regional Trail Connector, Large Dog Park and Marketplace on the Green are all expected to open next year.

