Okemos High School Senior tests positive for COVID after graduation ceremony

The Ingham County Health department is confirming that a high school senior who recently attended their high school graduation, has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Last Sunday, Okemos High School held their high school graduation in a drive through ceremony.

Ingham County health officer, Linda Vail says they are working with the Okemos school district and they are in the midst of contact tracing.

The health department hasn't officially informed the public because most people stayed in their vehicles for a drive-by ceremony.

Officer Vail says they will continue to investigate and put out a public notice if they feel that those who went to the ceremony should be concerned.