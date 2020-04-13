Ohio's high court to hear arguments about gunman's records

The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear oral arguments in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last August before being killed by police.

The court says Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who is supporting release of the records, will share time for arguments. No date was immediately set.

Media groups including The Associated Press argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs from gunman Connor Betts.

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district says Betts’ records are protected by student privacy laws.

