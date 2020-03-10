Ohio governor asks for no spectators at indoor games

The coronavirus is continuing to make impacts across the country.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released a statement on Twitter regarding how the state will handle indoor athletic games.

Governor DeWine tweeted:

"ATHLETICS: For indoor events, we are asking for no events with spectators other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game. Right now, outdoor events can continue. #COVID19."

Several events are taking place in the state of Ohio including the MAC Tournament in Cleveland, the First Four in Dayton and the 1st and 2nd-round games in the NCAA Tournament, which is also happening in Cleveland.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed three cases of coronavirus leading Gov. DeWine to announce a state of emergency.

As of Monday, a total of 255 people have been under public health supervision in Ohio. Coronavirus tests are still pending for five individuals. Eleven others have tested negative.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.