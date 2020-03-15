Ogden Dunes to spend $150K for Lake Michigan erosion repairs

An Indiana town along Lake Michigan has approved spending $150,000 for expert input and emergency repairs to protect homes from sliding into the water.

To entirely rebuild the seawall, it would take up to $10 million. In the meantime, officials and homeowners in the town about 25 miles southeast of Chicago are scrambling for a short-term relief.

Residents of Ogden Dunes have already filed a federal lawsuit over its battle with shoreline erosion.

