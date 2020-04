The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Sunday that the numver of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 15,718. The state also announced that 617 residents have died from the coronavirus.

Ingham County reported one new death from the virus, bringing the total to two.

There were no new deaths reported in Eaton, Jackson, Clinton, or Hillsdale Counties, according to the state.

